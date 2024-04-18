Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 188.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

