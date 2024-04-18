GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

