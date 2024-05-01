European Commercial REIT (ERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect European Commercial REIT to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$36.22 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
