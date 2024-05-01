ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.60-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $108.58 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

