Sfmg LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.95 and a 200-day moving average of $439.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.39.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

