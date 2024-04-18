Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 3,701 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,175. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

