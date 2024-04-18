Piper Sandler Boosts TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $79.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 253,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

