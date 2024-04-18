Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2084 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

