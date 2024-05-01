Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

PXD opened at $269.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average is $240.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,339 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,778 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

