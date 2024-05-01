Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ MHUA opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.32.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
