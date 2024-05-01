Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MHUA opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.32.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

