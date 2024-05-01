Zymeworks (ZYME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.14.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.