Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 863 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($10.84).

TPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.05) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.88) to GBX 950 ($11.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 1.1 %

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 753 ($9.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,218.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 730.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 761.45. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 984 ($12.36).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

