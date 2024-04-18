Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

