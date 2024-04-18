Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 506,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

