Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.59.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %
NASDAQ MAXN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
