Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $70.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $61.80 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 30,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

