DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

