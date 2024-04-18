Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.31 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

