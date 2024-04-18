Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,461,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 569,377 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DH. Barclays upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

