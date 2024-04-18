DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 31.95%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is -1.14%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 877.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 270.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 796,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

