Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Director Acquires C$12,000.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

TSE CRWN opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.59. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.21.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Crown Capital Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.