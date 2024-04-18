Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.96 million.

