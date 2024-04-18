Comparing Beyond (NYSE:BYON) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $11.15 billion 0.65 $39.58 million $0.08 206.90 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.70 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -3.51

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chewy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 5 14 0 2.65 Beyond 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chewy and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $27.64, indicating a potential upside of 67.03%. Beyond has a consensus target price of $37.83, indicating a potential upside of 58.56%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Beyond.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.33% 11.69% 1.54% Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38%

Volatility & Risk

Chewy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chewy beats Beyond on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

