Capital Analysts LLC Has $489,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

