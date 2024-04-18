Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALAB. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

