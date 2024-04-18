Arista Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.41. 87,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,966. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

