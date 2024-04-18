Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) PT at $17.67

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

