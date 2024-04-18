Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) PT at $17.67

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on DOC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.