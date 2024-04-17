Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $396.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

