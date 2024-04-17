WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.56

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 462132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC cut WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
