Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vizsla Silver in a report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

VZLA stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.84. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,356,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,598 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at about $7,275,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

