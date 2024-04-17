United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 255.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

