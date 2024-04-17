United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,113.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 437,452 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,466,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $109.17.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

