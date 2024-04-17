Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Decreased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 4.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.26. 178,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,392. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.64. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

