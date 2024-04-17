StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.46.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.