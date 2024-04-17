Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. 1,431,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,216. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

