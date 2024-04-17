Sfmg LLC Sells 895 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,725,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,808. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.