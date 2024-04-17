Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $49,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $894.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $955.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.57.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

