Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $651,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,544. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
