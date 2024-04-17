Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 21 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $633.85. 364,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $624.52 and a 200-day moving average of $550.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $399.48 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,961. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

