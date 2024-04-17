Prysmian S.p.A. (PRYMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on May 8th

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Prysmian Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $27.46.
About Prysmian
