Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,130 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period.

Shares of SBIO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

