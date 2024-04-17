ONUS Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $45.31 million and $75,108.90 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.46815839 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $68,066.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

