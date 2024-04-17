Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,594. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $432.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.