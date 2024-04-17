iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $923,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $419.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.39 and a 1-year high of $140.09.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.