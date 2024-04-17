iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $505.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average of $477.80. The stock has a market cap of $433.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.