Investors Research Corp Makes New Investment in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,249,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STXS. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. Research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.