Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance
LON BIPS opened at GBX 170.68 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,859.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.55.
About Invesco Bond Income Plus
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Income Plus
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.