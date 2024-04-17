Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BIPS opened at GBX 170.68 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,859.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.55.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

