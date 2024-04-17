Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,769,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 989.0 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

HRGLF remained flat at $9.28 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

