Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,769,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 989.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
HRGLF remained flat at $9.28 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.27.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
