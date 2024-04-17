Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
