Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,431,832 shares during the period. Yandex comprises 0.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yandex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,827,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,308,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 90.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184,928 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Yandex by 1,262.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,739 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX stock remained flat at $18.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.86. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

