GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

GDS Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. GDS has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

